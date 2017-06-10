Giants Mailbag: Owa Odighizuwa, Offensive Line, Roster Competition, More

With the New York Giants having completed their offseason program let’s open up the Big Blue View mailbag and see what questions pop out.

Any updates on Owa? someone knows if he's alive? is he a Giant? lol — Antonio Colom (@Tozti) June 9, 2017

Ed says: Thanks for the question, Antonio. Something is up with Owamagbe Odighizuwa, but what that is we don’t know. The third-year defensive end did not attend OTAs. Asked about him, defensive line coach Patrick Graham referred questions to Ben McAdoo. In turn, the head coach said he wasn’t going to talk about Odighizuwa’s situation. Hopefully, the young man is OK. We will try to find out more during the mandatory mini-camp.

Why are we not bringing in LT & RTLions have added great pieces to their OL they just brought in Kojo LT from the Bills! what is plan B? — Charlie Vacchiano (@chazzValentino) June 9, 2017

Ed says: Thanks for the question, Charlie. Just because the Giants haven’t brought in a veteran offensive tackle for depth doesn’t mean they won’t. OTAs is a good time to look at your own young guys and assess what you have, and that’s what the Giants have been doing. There are still some guys out there. If you’re looking for the Giants to bring in someone to take a job away from Ereck Flowers or Bobby Hart, you can stop. That’s not happening.

Dryan Bavis asks: After the walkie talkie gaffe, the diner menu with only 8 plays on it, replacing the offensive coordinator with post-it notes, withering up in the red zone, and leaving the defense out to dry in the playoffs, Do we suspect a matured, more contemplative, big-picture head coaching style from Mac this season?

Ed says: Interesting name there, Dryan. As for your question, it’s not hard to imagine you aren’t a big Ben McAdoo fan. Cut the guy a break. It’s easy to complain about a lot of things with McAdoo from 2016, but the bottom line is he was a rookie head coach who won 11 games and took his team to the playoffs for the first time in five years. By any objective measure, that makes his rookie year a success. And remember, it was his rookie year. He had never been a head coach before. Experience is the best teacher, and anyone who is honest with themselves knows that they have gotten better at their job over time. I think McAdoo will continue to grow into the job of being an NFL head coach.

Barbara Bennett Chumsky asks: The Giants look like they have a strong group of UDFAs this season. Which ones do you think have a real shot at making the team? Who might wind up on the practice squad?

Ed says: Good question, Barbara. It is really too early to answer that since the Giants have only practiced in shorts and haven’t done any hitting. That said, UDFA offensive linemen Jessamen Dunker and Chad Wheeler are good candidates to stick around. So are wide receiver Travis Rudolph and linebacker Calvin Munson. Defensive end Evan Schwan has also had a nice spring. If the Giants keep a true fullback, Shaun Smith has a chance. Kevin Snead has intriguing speed. There’s still tme for other guys to step up, too.

Anthony Pingicer asks: Do the Giants have interest in the newly released David Harris?

Ed says: Anthony, this has been asked — or suggested — by a number of fans. To my knowledge, the answer at this time is no. He’s a 33-year-old guy. The Giants believe B.J. Goodson is ready, and unless there are injuries I don’t see Harris to the Giants happening.

Mike Stagl asks: What does the Giants Salary Cap space look like next year? Who are the big FAs next year beside Pugh and Richburg?

Ed says: Mike, thanks for the question. I wouldn’t go worrying about next year’s cap space yet. It’s impossible to know because we don’t know what the cap will be, who might get cut, re-structured, offered a long-term deal, etc. Justin Pugh and Weston Richburg are names to watch. The Odell Beckham contract situation, obviously, is going to be interesting. Whether the Giants pick up the fifth-year option on Ereck Flowers will be interesting. They will also have to make decisions on guys like Devon Kennard, Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie, Shane Vereen and others. But, relax and try to enjoy this season before obsessing about that.

Daniel Badillo asks: Who do you see making the best case to be the 4th corner on the team behind Jackrabbit, DRC and Apple?