Giants Sign WR Jerome Lane, Waive (Injured) WR Jalen Williams

There’s always some roster shuffling in the offseason, and 2017 is no different.

The New York Giants have announced that they have signed former Akron wide receiver Jerome Lane Jr.

The move is to fill the roster hole opened when the Giants waived UMass WR Jalen Williams with an injury.

Lane is a big-bodied receiver, measuring 6-foot-3, 230 pounds, and started his college career at linebacker before transitioning to the offense. As a receiver he started 23 of 25 games, with 101 receptions for 1,800 yards and 14 touchdowns. Lane earned third-team All-MAC honors for his 62 catch, 1,062 yard, 6td 2016 campaign.

He is also the son of former NBA first-round draft choice Jerome Lane Sr.

Lance Zierlein of NFL.com had this to say about Lane in his scouting report.