John Mara: Don’t anoint Davis Webb heir to Eli yet

New York Giants co-owner John Mara said Tuesday that he is happy the Giants drafted quarterback Davis Webb, but not ready to anoint him as heir apparent to Eli Manning without ever having seen him take an NFL snap.

"As Bill Parcells used to say, let's not get his bust ready for Canton just yet,” Mara said during an appearance on the Rich Eisen Show. "Let's let him get on the field, let's let him play in the preseason and develop. If he's the successor that's great. If not, then we'll find somebody else."

The Giants selected Webb in the third round, 87th overall. That’s the highest they have selected a quarterback during the Eli Manning era.

Mara told Eisen that he was “hoping that we'd take a quarterback at some point,” but did not indicate he had mandated that GM Jerry Reese find a potential successor to Manning in this draft class.

"I've always held the belief that you can never draft too many of them (quarterbacks),” Mara said. “I think it's a little premature to be anointing this guy as the heir apparent to Eli. He hasn't set foot on the field yet, but he's got a lot of talent and we're looking forward to seeing what we got when he gets here."

That will occur for the first time on Friday when the Giants begin their rookie mini-camp.