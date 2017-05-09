Good morning, New York Giants fans! Let’s start your day with a check of the Giants-related headlines.

Giants will win NFC East | CBS Sports

Defense still wins in this league. You have a legit front seven with two dudes who can come off the edge and a big-time playmaker on the back end who disrupts and turns the ball over, you are going to win a lot of football games. New York has that. Keeping Jason Pierre-Paul was huge and they'll be even better this year on that side of the ball. Now another year removed from the end of Tom Coughlin's long regime and with Ben McAdoo clearly the voice there, the Giants are primed to pick up where they left off. Eli Manning has someone beyond Odell Beckham to throw the ball to in Brandon Marshall and his new tight end Evan Engram, and while pass protection is a concern, I like this team quite a bit. They could still add LeGarrette Blount as well, who has a nose for the end zone.

Ex-Giant Shaun O'Hara: Memorabilia fraud allegations against Eli Manning are 'a load of crap' | NJ.com

"To me, there was nothing to explain," O'Hara said. "From what I know, Eli has had a contract with Steiner since he got drafted and it's up to them to get the stuff. I don't see what the issue is. If Eli was trying to help them fulfill an obligation that they were supposed to have, what's Eli supposed to do? Is it up to him to make sure he wore something in every game? No. He's got more important things to worry about. He's trying to win games, not worry about whether I wore a helmet or not. That's not in his job requirements, so I don't think he's worried about it."

Justin Pugh expects to stay at left guard | NJ.com

"I don't think anything is set in stone, but I think I'm at left guard right now. I'm not working anywhere else," Pugh said. "But I know that if they need me to play tackle, I can play tackle. And I know if they ask our tackles to play guard, they can play guard. That's the thing with the Giants' offensive linemen: They're always willing to step up and do whatever it takes to win because this is a team that can go and make some noise once we get into the playoffs. All I want to do is win. I got the taste of the playoffs last year. It's time to get there and go even further.”

How this 'progressive' Giant has impressed Brandon Marshall | NJ.com

"I would say coach McAdoo is really progressive. He's really progressive and he does things a lot different, in a good way, than most coaches and places in the NFL," Marshall said Saturday at the Giants/NBC4 Health and Fitness Expo after giving a talk on mental health on behalf of his Project 375 foundation. "The scheduling, mental fitness, very progressive. It makes a lot of sense what coach is doing, the program that he's put together."

Paul Perkins ready for starting role in second season | Giants.com

“Right now, for me, it doesn’t really mean too much,” Perkins told Giants.com following a spring workout at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center. “It’s just kind of a title because we have so much of the offseason left, and obviously guys are going to be competing all the way through to the end of the season. So right now, I’ll just take it for what it is, but I’m not losing sight of the competition.”

Evan Engram Can Make an Immediate Impact With and Without the Ball - Inside The Pylon

