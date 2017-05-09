Versatile OL Jessamen Dunker bids for job with Giants

The New York Giants still have not released an official list of players signed as undrafted free agents. GM Jerry Reese, though, has acknowledged adding offensive tackle Chad Wheeler (profile) and offensive lineman Jessamen Dunker to the roster.

Dunker, 6’4”, 318 pounds, was a four-year starter at Middle Tennessee State, where he played mostly left tackle but also spent some time at both guard spots. He was a First-Team All-Ohio Valley Conference selection for his senior year, an AP FCS First-Team All-American and played in the Senior Bowl.

The Giants are likely attracted not only to Dunker’s versatility, but to his athleticism.

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein had a sixth- or seventh-round grade on Dunker. He wrote:

“Dunker is an excellent athlete, but he is extremely raw and may not have enough core strength to consistently hold up against NFL power. His best chance is with a zone-oriented rushing team, but he will still need time to improve his technique and strength before he could become a factor on the depth chart.”

Tony Pauline of Draft Analyst wrote:

“Dunker looks the part, occasionally plays to it and has a large degree of upside potential. He needs to improve his strength as well as his blocking balance but offers the possibility to line up at several spots on the offensive line.”

In his 2017 NFL Draft Guide, Dane Brugler of CBS Sports had a fifth- to sixth-round grade on Dunker. He wrote:

A four-year starter at Tennessee State, Dunker fizzled at Florida due to off-field and locker room issues, but revitalized his career at the FCS-level, splitting his 43 starts between left tackle, left guard and right guard. He mirrors well with bounce in his feet and displays NFL quality movement skills, but requires strength and technique development before he is ready for next level snaps, struggling to anchor or control blocks with his hands. Dunker, who also enters the NFL with character baggage, has the body type and athleticism to be a worthy project for an offensive line coach, probably best inside at guard – might never be a reliable starter, but has the raw traits to develop into a serviceable back-up.

Dunker had a promise for all of the teams who passed on him.

Proud to be a New York Giant but mark my words, every team that passed up on will pay dearly in the long run. That's a promise — Jessamen Dunker (@QB_Bodyguard66) April 30, 2017

The Giants will be very happy if he keeps that promise while playing for them.