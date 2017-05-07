Good morning, New York Giants fans! Here are a few Sunday morning headlines for you to be aware of.

Giants' Brandon Marshall reveals 'Super' plan to retire in 2 years | NJ.com

The Giants receiver revealed Saturday he plans to retire at the end of his current two-year deal in order to focus full-time on his work with mental health advocacy. Marshall, 33, said his goal is to win the Super Bowl with the Giants over the next two seasons. "Two years," Marshall said after speaking in a mental health forum on behalf of his Project 375 Foundation at the Giants/NBC4 Health and Fitness Expo at MetLife Stadium. "I just decided that last week. Two years. I'm going to get my Super Bowl and then have a little bit more fun and go change the world in the mental health space."

Davis Webb's ex-teammate says QB will benefit from sitting behind Eli Manning | SNY

Chad Hansen caught 92 passes from the Giants' quarterback of the future last season at Cal, and knows that Davis Webb is a "super-competitive" player. And that could make things tough for Webb, who figures to spend his first three NFL seasons standing on the sidelines waiting for his chance to play. But Hansen, the Jets' fourth-round selection, believes that his former college quarterback will handle it well once he realizes that watching and learning from Eli Manning will turn out to be the best thing for his career. "Well, I think he's smart enough to know that he's going to be sitting behind one of the best quarterbacks," Hansen said during Day 2 of the Jets rookie mini-camp. "I think he'll understand that and learn from that and I think that's going to do him well. I think he realizes that. "I think it'll be tough just because of how competitive he is, but I think he'll realize that it's in his best interest."

Damon Harrison confident Giants can replace Johnathan Hankins | NJ.com