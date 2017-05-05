Eli Manning tells Davis Webb — don’t call me ‘Sir’

Eli Manning is easily the oldest member of the New York Giants roster at age 36. He does not, however, want any of his teammates calling him ‘Sir.’ Rookie quarterback Davis Webb, the team’s third-round draft pick, already tried that.

“I just wanted to welcome him to the team, let him know if he has any questions or needs anything in the next few days, I was here for him,” Manning said. “He responded to that with, ‘Yes, sir.’ I told him we were off to a bad start. Please do not refer to me as sir. I appreciate the manners, but we’re teammates. I was always taught the same thing. Anyone older than me, I have to call them sir. But hopefully, we straightened that out.”

Webb is 22.

“I really don’t know much about Davis,” Manning said. “I know he started off at Texas Tech and transferred to Cal his senior year. I know he’s a big kid and it sounds like he has a strong arm. I know a few of the other names and several other quarterbacks that were in the draft. A couple of them I had met before at our (Manning family) passing camp in (Louisiana in) the summer. Several have been to that. You get to know them a little bit and watch them in college. I look forward to meeting Davis, welcoming him to the team and see if he needs any help from me. I’m always happy to give it.”

In a release issued by the Giants, Manning seemed excited by the changes the Giants made to their offensive personnel.

“I think we have a lot of weapons,” Manning said. “Some of it is you want to get specific guys in certain places, and have them use their abilities to our advantage or have them create matchups. We should be able to run our base plays and should be able to go through our progressions. Hopefully the guys that should be winning those one-on-one matchups are winning them. It is exciting to have what we think are quality players. Now we have to get to work. We have to be able to get on the same page and complete the passes, make the plays, run the ball, protect and do all the little things correctly to give us a chance to be successful. Just because we have good players doesn’t automatically mean things become easy. It’s about execution, being on the same page and doing everything correctly.”