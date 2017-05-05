NFL Power Rankings: Where do Giants stand after NFL Draft?

NFL power rankings in May, like 53-man roster projections and unofficial depth charts, are meaningless. They do, however, give us a reference point, and maybe more importantly, something to talk about. So, let’s let around the Inter-Google and see where your New York Giants stand in various post-NFL Draft power rankings.

Yahoo Sports — No. 5

Having the Giants at fifth may come as a surprise to some, but they actually have one of the best overall teams in the entire league. The Giants defense is as talented as any, and the offense just got better. During free agency, they added a veteran wide receiver, Brandon Marshall, who will bring his toughness and leadership to a locker room that could use it after the issues the receiving core had during an off day in the postseason. But, who doesn’t want to go to Miami during the winter months? In the first round, the Giants drafted a tight end that can be a standout receiver in Evan Engram. Oh, and they beat the rival Cowboys both times last year.

USA TODAY — No. 10

Picking QB Davis Webb was an odd move for a team looking to make the most out of its years with Eli Manning. Catching up to the contenders could depend on the offensive line and running game.

FOX Sports — No. 8

Coach Ben McAdoo and the Giants addressed needs right off the bat, drafting tight end Evan Engram and Dalvin Tomlinson in the first and second rounds. Engram is similar to a wide receiver, but he’ll be a seam-buster in New York’s dynamic offense. Tomlinson will replace Johnathan Hankins at 3-technique defensive tackle. QB Davis Webb won’t have an impact in 2017 or maybe even 2018, but he’s a long-term investment. Adding RB Wayne Gallman in the fourth round is good value as he has starter potential.

CBSSports.com — No. 5

Their time to push for a title with Eli Manning is shrinking, which is why taking his replacement in the third round in Davis Webb was an odd move. I do think giving him the added weapons they have will help.

NFL.com — No. 7

Small move down for the Giants, though they did not suffer an off-point draft class. Rather, New York's draft strategy was not as consistent with fortifying the team today as Green Bay's and Dallas'. Case in point: First-round pick Evan Engram should contribute immediately at tight end, but how much is the question. With slot receiver Sterling Shepard (drafted last year) and new signee Brandon Marshall taking their share of targets, Engram might make less of an impact, even accounting for Big Blue's recent blues at TE. Case in point No. 2: Third-round pick Davis Webb, the former Cal QB. An obvious, smart pick for the future, but it doesn't help the product on the field now as much as an offensive lineman would have.

SI.com — No. 7