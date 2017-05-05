New York Giants news, 5/5: Evan Engram, Davis Webb, Victor Cruz, more

Good morning, New York Giants fans! Let’s start the day with a quick look at the Giants-related headlines.

Engram should be a Day 1 starter, not just because he's a first-round draft pick, but because his presence figures to take some of the stress away from receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who saw his 100-yard receiving games drop from eight in 2015 to four last year. Defenses finally found the formula for limiting Beckham's impact, deploying Cover 2 against him that directly contributed to Beckham's average receiving yards per game falling from 96.6 to 85.4. Besides giving the Giants another big receiver for quarterback Eli Manning, Engram also gives the tight end position something it hasn't had in a couple of years: yards after the catch ability. Last year, neither Will Tye or Jerell Adams averaged more than 4.5 yards after the catch; Engram averaged 6.9 yards after the catch over the last three seasons.

The Giants' new quarterback has been billed as a workaholic football junkie. He's all that and more, according to his coaches.

Cruz said there are some questions that still need to be answered.

“There was pressure from the team on me to take over the back end [of the secondary], but I didn’t have any old heads [veterans] that could coach me up on the field and teach me about the quarterbacks. I was out there on the field trying to figure it out. I basically felt like I was on my own.”

Kennard is being rewarded for carving out a significant role after being a late-round draft pick.

