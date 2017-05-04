NFL news, notes: What SB Nation NFL sites are talking about

Things are slowing down as we are a week removed from the 2017 NFL Draft and still more than a week away from rookie mini-camp for the New York Giants. So, let’s catch our breath and go Touring the Nation to see what the other SB Nation football sites have been writing about.

Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes explains why he’s not just another air raid quarterback - Arrowhead Pride

Mahomes joined Soren Petro on Wednesday and answered why he’s different from the other air raid quarterbacks. “First off, how much more I’ve done in college than the other air raid quarterbacks did coming out,” Mahomes said on 810. “Coach (Cliff) Klingsbury put so much on me where I got to call the entire play, really signal to everybody, call to the line and tell the running back, as well as being able to change any of the plays. “My physical traits, I feel like I can throw the ball better than all the other air raid quarterbacks that came out and I think that will help me a ton as I make the transition to the NFL. “The most important thing is the coaches I’m about to get with coach (Andy) Reid, coach (Matt) Nagy and Alex (Smith) with all of them showing me how to transition and how to move my game to the next level. I think that’s going to be the biggest part of me transitioning better than other quarterbacks have.”

Reasonable expectations for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2017 - Bleeding Green Nation

Can the past help us predict the future?

It’s easy to see why the Steelers 4th round selection of QB Josh Dobbs was a bit confusing - Behind the Steel Curtain

After talk of perhaps being aggressive and finding Ben Roethlisberger’s potential heir-apparent with an early-round pick, the Steelers split the difference and selected Tennessee quarterback Joshua Dobbs in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft. As with just about any fourth-round pick, the Dobbs story could develop in many different ways.

Why O.J. Howard can have the biggest impact in the 2017 NFL draft - Bucs Nation

Howard could transform the Bucs offense on day one.

The Future of Fandom After Relocation Is Uncertainty - Bolts From The Blue

What does it mean to be a fan of the Los Angeles Chargers, after they left one community to start another?

David Njoku Q&A with State of the U - Dawgs By Nature

Tonight we’ll continue our Q&A series with the SB Nation college blogs. Next up, another first round pick, Miami TE David Njoku.

Why did the Panthers take McCaffrey and Samuel back to back? - Cat Scratch Reader

A possible explanation and some projections for how the Carolina Panthers will use their top two draft picks, Christian McCaffrey and Curtis Samuel.

Michael Lombardi explains why Doug Whaley’s firing should come as no surprise - Buffalo Rumblings

"To most NFL insiders, Whaley and McDermott seemed like an odd couple partnership."

Five Bold Predictions For The Dallas Cowboys In The 2017 Regular Season - Blogging The Boys

With an infusion of talent to an already productive team, how good can this Dallas Cowboys team be this season?

Finding a Starting NFL Quarterback - Revenge of the Birds

Where do starters come from, and what is the most reliable way to find them? A mathematical analysis of draft picks, trades and free agent pick-ups.