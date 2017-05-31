New York Giants News, 5/31: Torrey Smith Critical Of John Mara

The New York Giants mishandling of the Josh Brown domestic violence situation last season continues to come back to haunt them. Torrey Smith of the Philadelphia Eagles took Giants co-owner John Mara to task Tuesday after Mara’s comments to MMQB about why Colin Kaepernick still has not found a job.

Smith first took to Twitter, the spoke further about the issue to reporters.

My issue really isn't just the hate on Kap...it's what folks prioritize as wrong....hit a woman cool...sexual assault cool...kneel OH NO — Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) May 29, 2017

Here is part of what Smith told reporters:

"I heard he's one of the best owners in the league, so I don't want people to think I'm disrespecting this guy. I'm not," Smith said after practice. "But it's just the fact that he commented about people, the fans, being mad about that but you just had a [kicker] on your team who you were trying to hold onto for dear life until it was too late."

In case you missed it, here is what Mara said about Kaepernick:

“All my years being in the league, I never received more emotional mail from people than I did about that issue. ‘If any of your players ever do that, we are never coming to another Giants game.’ It wasn’t one or two letters. It was a lot. It’s an emotional, emotional issue.”

