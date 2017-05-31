Giants 90-Man Roster Preview: CB SaQwan Edwards

The New York Giants appear to be holding a competition for reserve cornerback spots. Can SaQwan Edwards, a practice squad player for the Oakland Raiders in 2015, earn one of those spots?

Let’s learn a little more about Edwards as we continue our player-by-player profiles of the Giants’ 90-man roster.

2016 Season in Review

Edwards spent the entire season on Injured Reserve for the Raiders with an undisclosed injury. He had spent the 2016 season on the practice squad. He was on the 53-man roster for the season’s final game, but did not play.

2017 Season Outlook

Edwards earned a contract with the Giants after a successful rookie mini-camp tryout. Can he turn that opportunity into a 53-man roster spot?

Edwards, 25, is a 6-foot, 200-pound player who transitioned from wide receiver to cornerback after a year at New Mexico as a college player. He was arrested on rape charges in 2014, but the case was dismissed.

Here is part of the 2015 pre-draft scouting report on Edwards:

Looks the part on the hoof, but still a work in progress as he transitions from wide receiver to cornerback after making the position change just two years ago. Edwards showed noticeable improvement on tape in 2014, but he is a rotational cornerback who is in need of more snaps to gain valuable experience at the position. Despite his size, might have to stick at cornerback rather than giving safety a shot.

The Giants, obviously, like him enough to think he warrants a look. We will have to wait and see if he takes advantage of it.