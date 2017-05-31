Giants 90-Man Roster Preview: OL Jessamen Dunker Aims For Roster Spot

The New York Giants waited until the sixth round of the 2017 NFL Draft to select an offensive lineman, nabbing Pittsburgh offensive tackle Adam Bisnowaty. They did, however, add a couple of sought-after undrafted free agents.

One of those is Jessamen Dunker. Let’s look at Dunker’s chances with the Giants as we continue our player-by-player profiles of the team’s 90-man roster.

2016 Season in Review

The 6-foot-4, 318-pound Dunker went undrafted after being a four-year starter at Middle Tennessee State. He was a a First-Team All-Ohio Valley Conference selection for his senior year, an AP FCS First-Team All-American and played in the Senior Bowl.

2017 Season Outlook

Dunker spent the majority of his time playing left tackle in college, with some experience at guard. He has been lining up at guard thus far for the Giants. The starters at guard are Justin Pugh and John Jerry, with veteran D.J. Fluker said to be competing with Jerry. That would leave Dunker competing with players like Adam Gettis and Jon Halapio in hopes of securing a spot as a reserve offensive lineman. Brett Jones is also in the guard mix, but should be safe since he is also the backup center. Perhaps the best Dunker could hope for in 2017 is a spot on the Giants’ practice squad.