Wayne Gallman Signs Rookie Contract With Giants

Fourth-round pick Wayne Gallman has signed his rookie contract with the New York Giants, the team announced Tuesday afternoon.

Per the NFL’s rookie wage scale, Gallman’s four-year deal will be worth $2.819 million with a $419,644 signing bonus and a Year 1 salary cap hit of $569,912.

Gallman, a running back, will compete for playing time behind starter Paul Perkins. Veterans Shane Vereen, Orleans Darkwa and Shaun Draughn are also in that mix.

Gallman’s signing means that only first-round pick Evan Engram remains unsigned.