Victor Cruz Signing With Chicago Bears Now Official

The Chicago Bears have officially signed former New York Giants wide receiver Victor Cruz to a one-year deal. The deal is reportedly worth $2 million with an extra $2 million in incentives included.

Cruz, 30, spent seven seasons with Big Blue but struggled to contribute on a high level after missing 26 games in 2014 and 2015 due to knee and calf injuries. Last season, Cruz racked up 39 receptions for 586 yards. Those were the worst full-season numbers of his career. For his career, he has 303 receptions for 4,549 yards and 25 touchdowns. Cruz set the franchise record for single-season receiving yards with 1,536 in 2011.

Cruz will compete for the Bears third receiver position and most likely try to play in the slot. The Bears also have Cameron Meredith, Kevin White and Marcus Wheaton on the roster at receiver. The Bears cut quarterback Connor Shaw in order to make room for Cruz.

He took to instagram on Friday to thank the New York Giants, saying, “The Giants will be family.”