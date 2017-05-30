New York Giants News, 5/30: OTAs Resume Tuesday, More

The New York Giants return to work on Tuesday as voluntary OTAs resume. There will be three sessions this week — Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. Media will have access to the Friday workout.

If you’re wondering about Odell Beckham Jr., there is no indication that his status has changed. Beckham did not attend any of the first three voluntary sessions, and told Kim Jones of NFL Network that he would attend the mandatory mini-camp in mid-June. The only way to read that is don’t hold your breath expecting him to attend any of these voluntary sessions.

Why hasn't Colin Kaepernick found a job yet? Giants co-owner John Mara offers a hint:

“All my years being in the league, I never received more emotional mail from people than I did about that issue. ‘If any of your players ever do that, we are never coming to another Giants game.’ It wasn’t one or two letters. It was a lot. It’s an emotional, emotional issue.”

Bluntly, owners don’t want to deal with the potential backlash.

