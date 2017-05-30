New York Giants News, 5/30: OTAs Resume Tuesday, More

The New York Giants return to work on Tuesday as voluntary OTAs resume. There will be three sessions this week — Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. Media will have access to the Friday workout.
If you’re wondering about Odell Beckham Jr., there is no indication that his status has changed. Beckham did not attend any of the first three voluntary sessions, and told Kim Jones of NFL Network that he would attend the mandatory mini-camp in mid-June. The only way to read that is don’t hold your breath expecting him to attend any of these voluntary sessions.
- Gregg Rosenthal of NFL.com says “It doesn't matter that Odell Beckham Jr. has missed a few days of OTAs.“
- Why hasn’t Colin Kaepernick found a job yet? Giants co-owner John Mara offers a hint:
“All my years being in the league, I never received more emotional mail from people than I did about that issue. ‘If any of your players ever do that, we are never coming to another Giants game.’ It wasn’t one or two letters. It was a lot. It’s an emotional, emotional issue.”
Bluntly, owners don’t want to deal with the potential backlash.
- Gil Brandt of NFL.com lists the Giants No. 6 on his list of the league’s 10 most talented teams:
The Giants have scored big over the last two seasons in terms of adding to their roster. This year, they added rookie tight end Evan Engram and veteran wideout Brandon Marshall to a pass-catching group that already boasted Odell Beckham Jr. (one of the NFL's best) and Sterling Shepard (an up-and-comer). In 2016, free-agent signees Janoris Jenkins, Olivier Vernon and Damon Harrison elevated a defense that received a further boost from the breakout of safety Landon Collins and the return to form of Jason Pierre-Paul. The Giants will run the ball with Paul Perkins -- who has star traits at running back -- a lot better this year, which will help take some pressure off Eli Manning. While he's not his brother Peyton, Eli does still have as much velocity on the ball and moves around just as well as he did in 2015, his last Pro Bowl season. And, of course, he's a two-time Super Bowl winner. Left tackle Ereck Flowers must improve, but I'm confident offensive line coach Mike Solari can get him to play better.
