90-Man Roster Preview: Where Does RB Shaun Draughn Fit?

The New York Giants cut ties with former No. 1 back Rashad Jennings this offseason, but added journeyman back Shaun Draughn as a free agent. With Orleans Darkwa and Shane Vereen healthy and fourth-round pick Wayne Gallman in the mix, will there be room on the roster for Draughn?

David Fucillo of SB Nation’s Niners Nation, which covers the 49ers, had this to say about Draughn after the Giants signed him:

“He's a solid pass catcher. As a running back he's average at best. He averaged 3.06 yards per carry in two seasons with the 49ers. The 49ers had some questions on the OL, but his career average is 3.2 yards per carry, so it's not like he had a big history of success prior. “Aside from pass catching, he's a replacement level back. The 49ers signed him after losing Carlos Hyde and Reggie Bush to injury. He was adequate for a bad team, nothing more, nothing less.”

Let’s take a closer look at the 6-foot, 205-pound 29-year-old as we continue our player-by-player profiles of the Giants’ 90-man roster.

2016 Season in Review

Playing for the San Francisco 49ers, Draughn carried 74 times for 196 yards (2.6 yards per carry) with four touchdowns last season. He caught 29 passes, two for scores.

2017 Season Outlook

Draughn is trying to make the Giant his seventh NFL team in a career that began with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2011. He has also played for the Baltimore Ravens, San Diego Chargers, Cleveland Browns, Chicago Bears and the 49ers.

Draughn has 225 carries for 723 yards (3.2 yards per carry) and rushing touchdown in his career. He has 80 receptions for 597 yards, an average 7.5 yards per catch, with two scores. He has averaged 22.9 yards on 38 kickoff returns during his career.

He can, it seems, do a little bit of everything but doesn’t stand out in any one area. Barring injury to any of the Giants other backs, you wonder if he can do any of it well enough to earn a roster spot.