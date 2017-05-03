Five free agents who could help the New York Giants

We know that the New York Giants are reportedly still a possible destination for running back LeGarrette Blount. Let’s look at five other free agents who might also be fits for the Giants.

Offensive linemen

Austin Pasztor — A 26-year-old who spent five seasons with the Cleveland Browns, Pasztor started all 16 games last season, mostly at right tackle. He has 43 starts and has played right tackle and both guard spots. Walter Football says Pasztor is “a serviceable starter who pass protects well.” Even so, he surrendered eight sacks last season.

Ryan Clady — A two-time All-Pro, injuries have reduced Clady’s reliability. Played only two games in 2014 and nine last season. Posted the worst Pro Football Focus grade of his eight-year career in 2016, a 47.2. He has always been a left tackle, and always a starter. Would he be willing or able to play the right side, and to serve as a backup?

King Dunlap — An eight-year veteran with the Philadelphia Eagles and San Diego Chargers. He doesn’t have Clady’s pedigree, having never made the Pro Bowl, but you have to ask the same questions. After eight years as a starting left tackle, can he play the right side and is he willing to be a backup? Allowed four sacks last season, but his PFF grades of 61.7 and 60.4 the past two seasons were the worst since his rookie year.

Others

LB Gerald Hodges — If the Giants are still looking for linebacker help after not getting any in the draft, perhaps kicking the tires on this 26-year-old four-year veteran isn’t a bad idea. Started 12 games for the San Francisco 49ers last season. Pro Football Focus rated Hodges as the third-best linebacker available in free agency.

PK Dan Carpenter — The Giants have admitted that they will be searching for a veteran placekicker to compete with untested Aldrick Rosas. Right now, the 31-year-old nine-year veteran might be the best one on the market. He has made 84 percent of his career field-goal attempts, but had a rough 2016 season. He made just 76 percent of his field goals and missed five of 45 extra point attempts.

A note about the placekicking situation. There really is no need to rush and fill this. Teams are always shuffling kickers and the season is months away. One situation to watch is Tampa Bay, where the Buccaneers signed veteran Nick Folk to compete with 2016 second-round pick Roberto Aguayo. They can’t keep both.