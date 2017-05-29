Giants’ 90-Man Roster: Zak DeOssie Just Keeps On Snapping

Being an NFL long snapper is a fairly strange way to make a living. You spend your work time bent over looking backwards between your legs, with viewers looking at your backside, while trying to spiral an oblong-shaped ball backwards to a designated spot eight or 15 yards away.

It is a job 33-year-old Zak DeOssie has done for the New York Giants for the past 10 seasons, and one he could do for many more as long as he stays healthy and the ball keeps going where it is supposed to.

DeOssie signed a two-year, $2.315 million contract this offseason that guarantees him $400K.

"Long snapper contract negotiations are not rocket science and the Giants treat their players with respect," DeOssie said in an interview with NJ Advance Media. "I've never had a desire to play anywhere else. I am spoiled to have played my entire career with the New York Football Giants. This organization feels like family to me. I'm lucky to just be a part of it."

Let’s take a closer look at DeOssie as we continue our player-by-player profiles of the Giants’ 90-man roster.

2016 Season In Review

After undergoing wrist surgery and finishing the 2015 season on Injured Reserve, DeOssie returned and had a typical season last year. He snapped for punts and placekicks in all 17 Giants games, ran down the field like a crazy man and covered kicks after snapping on punts, and generally went unnoticed. Just the way any long snapper wants things to be.

2017 Season Outlook

DeOssie has no current competition for his job. Last year, Tyler Ott, who snapped for one game in 2015 when DeOssie was injured, was in camp. He will be the long snapper as long as he remains healthy.