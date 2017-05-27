Mailbag: Questions About Devon Kennard, Cornerbacks, More

The 2017 NFL season is crawling ever closer. Teams, including the New York Giants, are stepping through voluntary OTAs at this time of year, a pre-cursor to mandatory mini-camp and, eventually, training camp.

Let’s open up the Big Blue View mailbag and see what is on your mind as we cross days off the calendar until football starts again.

@bigblueview Is Devon Kennard anywhere near his ceiling when healthy? I’m rooting for a big year. #BBVMailbag — Anthony Galasso (@AntGalasso) May 26, 2017

Ed says: I’m not sure what Kennard’s “ceiling” is. He flashed pass-rushing potential (4.5 sacks in 12 games/six starts) as a rookie in 2014 that we haven’t seen since. He didn’t get a ton of true “linebacker” snaps last season because of all the nickel and dime sets the change were in. Kennard is OK in pass coverage, but Jonathan Casillas and Keenan Robinson are better. Many of Kennard’s snaps last season were as a hand in the ground pass rusher, where he did an OK job. With Avery Moss, Romeo Okwara and the newly-signed Devin Taylor, though, I wonder if Kennard will be replaced there. The beginning of Kennard’s career hinted that he could be something special, but that hasn’t materialized. Maybe it still will, but at this point it’s fair to wonder. I think he’s a useful player who is good, but not great at a lot of things. He’s been really good value for the Giants as a fifth-round pick. No reason that won’t be the case in 2017.

@bigblueview Typically, gmen seem to load up on vet CBs. This year they haven't. What's the plan besides starters? Young guys they like? #bbvmailbag — Stevie Bob (@StevieBob123) May 26, 2017

Ed says: Just because they haven’t (aside from the terrifically-named Valentino Blake) doesn’t mean they won’t. There really hasn’t been anyone on the market who fits what the Giants need. Jason McCourty wasn’t going to accept a job as a fourth corner. Darrelle Revis won’t, either, and the Giants probably wouldn’t go near him, anyway. There will be guys cut by their teams later this summer. There will also, of course, be guys cut during training camp and at the end of the preseason. I’m sure the Giants will be watching those transactions. As for young guys they like, Michael Hunter played a couple of games last season and had a really, really nice OTA on Thursday. The diminutive Donte Deayon has everything an NFL team could want in a slot corner, if he can prove he’s big enough to play in the league at just a tad above 160 pounds. Interestingly, Mykkele Thompson also did a little work at corner on Thursday.

@bigblueview In a vacuum, what type of stat line does Engram need to win Rookie of the Year? Do you honestly think he could win?#bbvmailbag — Joe Burris (@joeburriscold) May 26, 2017

Ed says: Of course, Engram “could” win Offensive Rookie of the Year. He would have to put up monster numbers to do it, though, and no matter how much he helps the Giants I don’t think that’s going to happen. There are only so many touches to go around, and with Odell Beckham Jr., Brandon Marshall, Sterling Shepard, Paul Perkins and Shane Vereen as other primary weapons I just don’t see 80-90 catches for Engram as a rookie. With the addition of Marshall and a healthy Vereen, no matter how good Engram is he might be hard-pressed to match the 65 receptions Shepard got a year ago.

@bigblueview Did McAdoo's promotion to HC overwhelm him & kill his creativity in '16 or is Eli declining and he's why the O was ‍♂️ ‍♂️?#bbvmailbag — Joe Burris (@joeburriscold) May 26, 2017

Ed says: I don’t necessarily think either of those is true. Granted, being the head coach carries an entirely different type of pressure than being the offensive coordinator and maybe adjusting to calling plays AND being a head coach affected Ben McAdoo some last season. I don’t think it “killed his creativity,” though. I do believe the Giants could have, and should have, been more flexible offensively last year. I believe, though, that McAdoo wasn’t entirely comfortable with his tight ends or his depth at wide receiver. The Giants also didn’t have a fullback, and lost Vereen for most of the season. I think lack of faith in some of his personnel (which he will never admit to) and his belief in the Giants’ defense had more to do with the vanilla nature of the Giants’ offense. As for the decline of Eli Manning, I’m not buying into the idea that he is declining. Yet. Let’s see how he plays this year. I think Manning was hurt by the lack of creativity last year, by poor play from his tackles and tight ends, by the inability of Victor Cruz to get open on the outside, by the problems with the running game. He missed some throws and made some mistakes, sure, but that happens every year. I believe Manning still has some good football left.

@bigblueview Do you think that realistically speaking, Odell Beckham and Brandon Marshall will mesh well during the season? Both are highly competitive — Alex Wilson (@AlexxxWilsonnn) May 26, 2017