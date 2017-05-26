Josh Norman Rips Odell Beckham Once Again

Odell Beckham Jr. and Josh Norman have quite the past in the NFL. The two have been going at it ever since they met back when Norman was with the Carolina Panthers. There is no love lost between the two sides. Norman made that clear on Thursday that he does not think highly of Beckham.

“He tries to be a tough guy. He tries to put on this persona which he's not. Because he's always going to have his head on a swivel. Always. Always when we play each other. He's scary like that. He does things that he normally wouldn't do because of all the pressure and added hype that he has to put on his whole persona. He's not this guy. If you go back and watch the games in which we play compared to the games we don't play each other, he's a totally different guy.”

Beckham was suspended for one game back in 2015 after he head butted Norman during a game between the Giants and Panthers. This had to do with the Panthers bringing a baseball bat onto the field and threatening Beckham before the game.

Norman spoke not just about Beckham, but the rest of the NFC East and the rivalries that he will face once again this season.

“Trust me when I tell you, it's going to be bad blood this year. You think the NFC East didn't like each other before? This year right here? There's going to be a lot of fines and maybe some suspensions. I'm going to be honest with you: This shit is going to get really ugly. Because I do have a safety that don't give a f—- and I definitely don't. And I know they don't have that many people on the offense who do on their side.”

Norman has not held back in his career for getting into it with receivers around the league. He won’t change anything this year as he looks forward to the fight. He doesn't care if he gets fined and will take it on in order to play his style of cornerback.