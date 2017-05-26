Geno Smith Ready To Compete For Giants’ Backup QB Job

Geno Smith signed a deal with the New York Giants this offseason to compete for the backup quarterback position on the depth chart. He is currently progressing from knee surgery and he feels ready to compete in OTA’s. Smith told reporters Thursday that he feels fully get into it but the Giants are taking it slow, to make sure that he does not re-injure the knee.

“As of right now, I haven’t taken any team reps. I feel like I can do everything, it is just getting the trainers to give me that access,” Smith said. But I fully believe in what they are doing and just taking our time and when I get out there I will be ready.”

Smith fully expects to be ready for training camp.

“Yes, I do. I am working extremely hard every single day getting myself prepared, preparing my body, preparing my mind for training camp and everything after that.”

Smith believes that he will be able to excel in the Giants offense.

“It is very similar to the offense that I was in in my first two years with Marty Mornhinweg,” Smith said. “Some different terminology, but it is very similar.”

The Giants chose quarterback Davis Webb in the third round of the NFL draft last month but that doesn't bother Smith.

“You don’t react,” Smith said when asked about the selection of Webb. “I have been in situations where quarterbacks have been drafted and it happens in this league, so you just have to continue to work. We always say that the cream always rises to the top, right? So guys who aren’t afraid of competition and like to work – they usually perform when their best is needed, so I like to think that I am one of those guys.”

“I like Davis, man. I think he is hungry, he is eager, has a strong, live arm. He is a really good kid. He is learning a lot and picking up things fast. He has been really good so far.”

Even though he hasn’t been taking live reps, Smith is preparing the best way he can.

“Mental reps are huge. I am always going through the motions per se,” he said. “Whenever coach calls the play, we get it in our helmets and I am going through the checks, going through the reads, footwork, things in the back and once I get in there I don’t think my head will be spinning as much because I have been doing that. So I think that is a really good thing.”

Smith admitted he had other offers where more playing time might have been available. So, why the Giants?

“Well, being in a system that I was previously in, one that I thought was really good for me and my skill set,” he said. “Also being with Coach McAdoo and all of the coaches – I really got a good vibe from the guys and being with a winning organization. All of the things that I put on the top of my list, I felt that here was the place for it.”