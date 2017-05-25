 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

What Odell Beckham Jr. Did Thursday

New, comments

He didn’t attend the Giants OTA, but Beckham did work with a Hall of Fame wide receiver

By Ed Valentine
/ new

Odell Beckham Jr. did not attend the New York Giants OTA on Thursday, the third straight voluntary workout he has skipped. He did, however, put in a day of training in Los Angeles with Hall of Fame wide receiver Cris Carter.

Here is what Carter said after the workout:

“This young man can be one of the greats if he wants to be. He told me he wants to be. I believe him. My pleasure working with @OBJ_3 today.”

Here is a look at some of the work Carter put Beckham through.

We know that Giants coach Ben McAdoo would like to see Beckham at OTAs.

“You want all your players here, especially your great players,” McAdoo said Thursday afternoon.

Beckham told Kim Jones of NFL Network that he would be at the mandatory mini-camp in mid-June, which sounds like he isn’t planning to attend any of the voluntary sessions.

These videos show, at least, that in-between everything else he apparently has going on in his life that he is finding time to put in work. However you feel about his OTA absences, at least this is a good sign that he is preparing.

Next Up In New York Giants News

Loading comments...