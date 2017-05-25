What Odell Beckham Jr. Did Thursday

This young man can be one of the greats if he wants to be. He told me he wants to be. I believe him. My pleasure working with @OBJ_3 today pic.twitter.com/TLdSXMy5T2

Odell Beckham Jr. did not attend the New York Giants OTA on Thursday, the third straight voluntary workout he has skipped. He did, however, put in a day of training in Los Angeles with Hall of Fame wide receiver Cris Carter.

Here is what Carter said after the workout:

“This young man can be one of the greats if he wants to be. He told me he wants to be. I believe him. My pleasure working with @OBJ_3 today.”

Here is a look at some of the work Carter put Beckham through.

My guy @OBJ_3 isn't at OTAs... But he is working out like a madman. Today he had a special position coach stop by: @criscarter80 pic.twitter.com/SfTCRzrbIF — nick wright (@getnickwright) May 25, 2017

All the respect to @criscarter80. He could charge a lot of money for this stuff. Instead, if you want to be great & reach out, he's there. pic.twitter.com/ZoHwkQL7RN — nick wright (@getnickwright) May 25, 2017

As you can tell from his outfit, @criscarter80 didn't expect to do this today. We were at work. OBJ hit him up & an hour later he's coaching — nick wright (@getnickwright) May 25, 2017

I never seen a workout quite like this. Just a constant stream of footwork drills, resistance drills, and then this, which doesn't look fun pic.twitter.com/QEGDDVI6OR — nick wright (@getnickwright) May 25, 2017

Here's a few more videos from @OBJ_3 workout today... this is some brick catching drill that evidently Jerry Rice invented. pic.twitter.com/YM4KAXWz4P — nick wright (@getnickwright) May 25, 2017

The critique @criscarter80 had on this drill was that you're supposed to write numbers on the tennis balls and call them out when you catch pic.twitter.com/dr9e4HXPca — nick wright (@getnickwright) May 25, 2017

We know that Giants coach Ben McAdoo would like to see Beckham at OTAs.

“You want all your players here, especially your great players,” McAdoo said Thursday afternoon.

Beckham told Kim Jones of NFL Network that he would be at the mandatory mini-camp in mid-June, which sounds like he isn’t planning to attend any of the voluntary sessions.

These videos show, at least, that in-between everything else he apparently has going on in his life that he is finding time to put in work. However you feel about his OTA absences, at least this is a good sign that he is preparing.