Victor Cruz Will Sign One-Year Deal With Chicago Bears

Former New York Giants wide receiver Victor Cruz has agreed to a one-year deal with the Chicago Bears. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com, the deal is not official but will be done in a couple of days.

Cruz spent seven seasons with the Giants, catching 303 passes in his career for 4,549 yards. Last season, Cruz caught 39 passes for 586 yards and a touchdown. He made one Pro Bowl in 2012, a season in which he racked up 86 catches for 1,092 yards.

Cruz was released by the Giants following the signing of Brandon Marshall this off-season. He will join a receiving core made up of Cameron Meredith, Kevin White and Marcus Wheaton.

Cruz said last week that he thought that the Giants phased him out of the offense last season so that they could cut him.

The move will free up $7 million in cap space for the Giants next season. If Cruz was not to sign elsewhere, he would have counted $9.5 million against the cap.