Giants Roster Moves: Cut Ishaq Williams, Rahim Moore, Sign DE Devin Taylor, S Duke Ihenacho

Every roster move in the NFL begets another.

Thursday the New York Giants announced that they signed defensive end Devin Taylor, formerly of the Detroit Lions, and safety Duke Ihenacho, formerly of the Washington Redskins and Denver Broncos.

In order to sign the two veterans, the Giants waived two players, one of them a surprise.

To clear room on the roster, the Giants terminated the contract of safety Rahim Moore and waived linebacker Ishaq Williams.

Waiving Williams is a surprise move by the Giants. They moved to protect him at the end of the 2016 regular season by promoting him from the practice squad to the 53-man roster.

Moore, a popular name in free agency a year ago, was signed by the Giants to a futures contract.

Taylor and Ihenacho will continue to compete for roster spots, but the Giants have to believe they have upgraded two spots on the roster.