New York Giants news, 5/25: New podcast, signing updates, more

With Thursday’s New York Giants OTA open to the media, Pat Traina (Inside Football) and yours truly recorded a new “Big Blue Chat” podcast with our latest offseason thoughts.

We previewed what we might see during Thursday’s practice, discussed at length the latest travails of Odell Beckham Jr. and talked about potential free agent acquisitions. We recorded just prior to news breaking that the Giants would be signing defensive end Devin Taylor and safety Duke Ihenacho, so we were unable to comment on those moves. Give the podcast a listen below.

