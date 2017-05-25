New York Giants news, 5/25: New podcast, signing updates, more

With Thursday’s New York Giants OTA open to the media, Pat Traina (Inside Football) and yours truly recorded a new “Big Blue Chat” podcast with our latest offseason thoughts.
We previewed what we might see during Thursday’s practice, discussed at length the latest travails of Odell Beckham Jr. and talked about potential free agent acquisitions. We recorded just prior to news breaking that the Giants would be signing defensive end Devin Taylor and safety Duke Ihenacho, so we were unable to comment on those moves. Give the podcast a listen below.
More Headlines
- The Giants are not the only team that has struggled to run the ball in recent years. A study shows that the four lowest league-wide yards per carry averages of the last 10 seasons have been compiled in the last four years. Offenses are changing, and a Collective Bargaining Agreement that limits practice time, especially in pads, makes the running game more difficult to master than the passing game.
- The NFL Pro Bowl will once again be held in Orlando.
Loading comments...