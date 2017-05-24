Devin Taylor signing: Giants reportedly adding defensive end

In their second reported free agent signing of the evening, the New York Giants are said to be adding defensive end Devin Taylor on a one-year deal. Not long ago, news broke that veteran safety Duke Ihenacho was joining the Giants.

Before the Giants were able to re-sign Jason Pierre-Paul, we had targeted Taylor as a potential replacement. The 27-year-old Taylor spent the first four seasons of his career with the Detroit Lions, and started all 16 games for Detroit a year ago.

Taylor had a career-high seven sacks in 2015, but with Lions pass-rusher Ziggy Ansah limited by injury much of the year Taylor was unable to pick up the slack last season, totaling only 4.5 sacks. He finished the season ranked No. 108 out of 109 qualifying defensive ends graded by Pro Football Focus.

With Pierre-Paul and Olivier Vernon entrenched as starters, Taylor will join Romeo Okwara, Kerry Wynn, Owamagbe Odighizuwa and rookie Avery Moss in the competition for reserve roles.