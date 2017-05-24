Roster moves: Giants reportedly signing safety Duke Ihenacho

The New York Giants are reportedly adding a veteran free agent to their defense, but not one that fans might have expected. Duke Ihenacho, a five-year veteran who spent the last two seasons with the Washington Redskins, will reportedly join the Giants.

The #Giants are signing veteran safety Duke Ihenacho, source said. Help on the back end — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 24, 2017

The Giants had been linked this week to defensive end Devin Taylor, who visited Monday, and linebacker Gerald Hodges, who reportedly visited on Wednesday. Ihenacho’s name had not been mentioned as a possibility for the Giants.

Ihenacho, 27, is a 6-foot, 212-pound safety who started 10 games for the Redskins in 2016. Pro Football Focus gave him a grade of 62.7, 78th out of 90 qualifying safeties. Ihenacho has 25 NFL starts in 36 career games. He spent three seasons with the Denver Broncos before joining Washington.

Second-year players Darian Thompson and Andrew Adams are expected to compete for the free safety job alongside Landon Collins. Ihenacho provides veteran depth in the event of injuries and will likely compete for a roster spot with Nat Berhe, Mykkele Thompson, Jadar Johnson and Rahim Moore.

Per Pro Football Focus, Ihenacho has mostly been a free safety during his career. Adding him to compete there makes sense because Collins is the strong safety.

#Giants new safety, Duke Ihenacho has played mostly deep FS in his career thus far. pic.twitter.com/jXFvNgFJHk — Ryan Smith (@RSmithNFL) May 25, 2017

Ihenacho’s signing is not yet official, but various reports indicate he is expected to sign by Thursday and participate in the scheduled OTA.