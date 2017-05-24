Odell Beckham Jr. hasn’t been at voluntary OTAs with his New York Giants teammates for the first two days, and whatever you think of that we have already debated it. Beckham has been busy cashing in on his immense popularity with the largest shoe deal ever given to an NFL player.

The base deal is said to be five years and $29 million. Beckham could earn as much as $48 million over eight years if “certain triggers” are met, according to Nice Kicks. Beckham’s deal is with Nike, which apparently matched an offer from Adidas to keep Beckham as a client.

Beckham’s rookie contract with the Giants was four years, $10 million. His fifth-year option will pay him $8.45 million in 2018.

Rashad Jennings wins ‘DWTS’

I know, it’s not “football” news, but former Giants’ running back Rashad Jennings and professional dance partner Emma Slater were crowned champions of “Dancing With The Stars” on Tuesday night.

I would never have dreamed I’d be on @DancingABC much less win the Mirror Ball! @EmmaSlaterDance I'm SO your biggest fan! We did it!!! #DWTS pic.twitter.com/GCp24ar2Ud — Rashad Jennings (@RashadJennings) May 24, 2017

Congrats to Jennings! Now all he needs is an NFL job.

What happened during the Giants second OTA on Tuesday? Giants.com has the info.

First-round pick Evan Engram made an impression on his veteran teammates during the team’s initial OTA on Monday.

"Engram made a great catch today right down the seam," left guard Justin Pugh said. "I was like, 'OK, that's why we got him in the first round.'"

Long-snapper Zak DeOssie said Engram has “got speed for day.s”

Justin Pugh says continuity should help offensive line.