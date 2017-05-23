NFL Power Rankings: Peter King has Giants at No. 10

The New York Giants had a successful offseason, adding pieces they hope will lead to another postseason run. Peter King of The MMQB has the Giants at No. 10 on his offseason NFL power rankings.

King noted that the additions of Evan Engram and Brandon Marshall are exactly what Eli Manning needed but he also states some concerns. The team did not make any substantial moves to improve the offensive line and that concerned King.

Even though he’s 33, I love the acquisition of Brandon Marshall for this offense. Simple reason: He’s averaged 155.5 targets in his 10 starting seasons, and even in the quarterback-limited Jets offense the last two years, he put up 2,290 yards and 17 touchdowns; Manning will love his production.

The concern in the offensive line seems to be the reason that King has the Giants so low. He thinks that, even though every problem can’t be fixed in one offseason, the offensive line should have been near the top of the list in needs. He wants to see growth in both of Big Blue’s tackles this year, Ereck Flowers and Bobby Hart.