Brandon Marshall takes high road in response to Sheldon Richardson

New York Jets defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson, who feuded with Brandon Marshall a season ago, took a not-so-thinly-veiled shot Tuesday at the wide receiver who now plays for the New York Giants.

It started when Richardson, whose desire to be with the Jets has been questioned, was asked if he was happy being with the Jets.

"I enjoy being here," Richardson said. "Locker room is a whole lot easier to get along with now." Pressed for why, Richardson said “Let's just say we've got 15 reasons why it's better."

That, of course, is Marshall’s jersey number.

Richardson and Marshall had issues last season, beginning with “a heated verbal altercation” after a Week 3 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Later in the season, ESPN reported that there “a growing sense of animosity on the team toward Marshall” and Richardson was quoted as saying “a cat’s true colors came out” during the Week 3 altercation.

After a loss to the New England Patriots, Richardson said Marshall “should be embarrassed” and that “he knows what he did.”

Richardson had more to say about Marshall privately.

For his part, Marshall refused to be draw into a new war of words with his former teammate.