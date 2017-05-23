New York Giants news, 5/23: Janoris Jenkins No. 54 on NFLN Top 100

New York Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins has been voted No. 54 on the NFL Network Top 100 players of 2016 list as selected by other NFL players. Jackrabbit is the second Giant to make the list as Damon Harrison was voted No. 96.

Jenkins signed a five-year, $62.5 million ($28.8M guaranteed) free agent contract with the Giants last offseason after five seasons with the St. Louis Rams. He made the Pro Bowl for the first time, and this was also his first NFL Network Top 100 selection.

Throwing on Janoris Jenkins didn't go so well in 2016. pic.twitter.com/04PuTOF7w6 — Pro Football Focus (@PFF) May 20, 2017

OTA Update

Odell Beckham was a no-show at Monday’s first OTA and reportedly has not been a regular participant throughout the Giants voluntary offseason workout program.

Via Giants.com, here are some observations from Monday’s practice. Practice was closed to the media at large.

More Headlines

Placekicker Aldrick Rosas, who has never kicked in an NFL regular-season, has impressed veteran long snapper Zak DeOssie.

"He's having one of the most memorable offseasons that I can recall," Giants long-time long-snapper Zak DeOssie said in an interview with SNY. "On that note, it's a different thing when they're kicking in front of an entire stadium. But I have full faith in him that he can get the job done." ... "I guess in the past, working with vets, you don't really pay attention to their percentages and you know what you're going to get out of those particular kickers," DeOssie said. "They have ice in the veins -- the Lawrence Tyneses, the Josh Browns and the Robbie Goulds. On the field they were good kickers so you knew what to expect. If they miss a kick, they miss a kick. What are you going to do? "Here, this kid is, for the first time, by himself with a lot of pressure (and) we're mapping out every single kick he takes, and he's doing incredibly well and handling it exceptionally well. We've just got to keep pressing forward."

Ex-Giants defensive captain Justin Tuck believes that Jason Pierre-Paul is a better player now than he was prior to the fireworks accident that permanently mangled his right hand.

"What I love about Jason is adversity hit with the accident and everybody kind of wrote him off," Tuck said in an interview with SNY on Monday morning. "I think he's actually a better player now. And I say that from the perspective of he's learning how to utilize all of his abilities. Whereas before I think he was more of a … one-trick pony is not the right word. I think he was relying on the one or two things that he did really, really well. I think now he's become more of a complete player."

