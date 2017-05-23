90-man roster: DT Jay Bromley still has much to prove

New York Giants fans know the story with Jay Bromley by now. The Giants selected Bromley in the third round of the 2014 NFL Draft, earlier than even Bromley had expected to have his name called. Bromley, in fact, said he thought the Giants were “joking” when they called him.

They weren’t. Here is what the Giants GM Jerry said when the Giants selected Bromley:

... Reese said Bromley "can definitely start and jump in our rotation and help us out." "Size, speed, another team captain. We like team captains. We think this kid has a lot of upside, 10 sacks from the inside position. Lots of things to like about the kid, long arms, all the things that you like for your defensive tackle to have," Reese said. "He can run, he has long arms, plays hard. I think our coaching staff is going to really like this kid."

The Giants are still waiting for Bromley to prove them right. Let’s take a look at the 6-foot-3, 306-pound defensive tackle as we continue our player-by-player profiles of the Giants’ 90-man roster.

2016 Season in Review

Bromley played in 15 games and registered the first sack of his three-year career, but saw his role decrease from 2015. He played only 247 snaps last season after playing 478 and starting four games in 2015. Of course, the presence of Damon Harrison and a full, healthy season from Johnathan Hankins had something to do with that. Still, it meant that a third straight season came and went without Bromley justifying the Giants decision to select him earlier than most analysts expected Bromley to come off the board.

2017 Season Outlook

Hankins is gone, but unless there are injuries it remains difficult to see how Bromley’s role will change significantly from what it was in 2016. The Giants drafted defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson in the second round, and it will be an upset if Tomlinson doesn’t win the starting job vacated by Hankins. Robert Thomas, acquired via waivers from the Carolina Panthers last season, will be around from the beginning this season and figures to compete with Bromley for snaps.

Bromley will be in the final year of his rookie contract in 2017. Unless he shows more than he has the past three seasons it is difficult to see how he earns a second contract from the Giants.

