Odell Beckham a no-show at OTA — reports

Odell Beckham Jr. was a no-show Monday as the New York Giants held their first of 10 OTAs. It is important to note that the sessions are voluntary, though teams do hope for participation from as many players as possible.

NJ.com also reported that Beckham “was not a regular participant” during the first five weeks of the Giants offseason program.

Beckham was a no-show earlier this offseason at the annual Duke University passing workouts conducted by quarterback Eli Manning, citing oral surgery as his reason for not being able to attend. He was also late to a charity event last month as he missed a flight after attending the Coachella Music Festival.

At the end of last season, GM Jerry Reese said that it was time for Beckham to grow up.

"I see a guy who needs to think about some of the things that he does. Everybody knows he's a gifted player, but there's some things that he's done that he needs to look at himself in the mirror and be honest with himself about some of the things that he's done. I think he'll do that. We'll help him with that, but he has to help himself and we believe he'll do that. He's a smart guy, but sometimes he doesn't do smart things." ... "We all had to grow up at different times in our lives. I think it's time for him to do that," Reese said. "He's been here for three years now. He's a little bit of a lightning rod because of what he does on the football field, but the things he does off the football field, he's got to be responsible for those things. We'll talk through it. I know he's a smart guy. I believe he understands that he has a responsibility being one of the faces of this franchise. I think he'll accept that responsibility."

Beckham tweeted this last month.

I will be workin harder than I ever have, to be the best that I ever have been. I'm more motivated now then I have ever been. — Odell Beckham Jr (@OBJ_3) April 24, 2017

There may well be a legitimate reason Beckham was unable to attend Monday’s practice, and this might be much ado about nothing. Whatever the reason it is certain to come to light at some point. Initially, though, this is yet another situation in which the optics for Beckham are not optimal.