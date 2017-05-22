90-man roster: OT Michael Bowie giving NFL another shot

The fact that he is with the New York Giants at all is a comeback of sorts for offensive lineman Michael Bowie. He retired from the NFL last season after not having played a down since 2013 due to issues with his left shoulder.

2016 Season in Review

Bowie was placed on the reserve/retired list by the Cleveland Browns in August. He was then released by Cleveland in December. The Giants signed him to a reserve/futures contract in January.

2017 Season Outlook

The 6-foot-5, 320-pound Bowie would have to be considered a wild card for the Giants. He was drafted in the seventh round of the 2013 NFL Draft by the Seattle Seahawks, and played in nine games (eight starts) at right tackle and right guard that season. He has not, however, played a down since. He spent both the 2014 and 2015 seasons on injured reserve due to shoulder issues.

Can Bowie stay healthy? Does he really have NFL-caliber ability after having played a down for three seasons? There is no way to know right now. The Giants, though, have enough questions on the offensive line that they are willing to invest some time in finding out.