DE Devin Taylor, LB Gerald Hodges visiting New York Giants — reports

The New York Giants’ OTA program starts this week, but they aren’t done renovating the roster. ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting that former Detroit Lions defensive end Devin Taylor is visiting the team Monday and that linebacker Gerald Hodges is coming in for a visit on Tuesday.

Taylor has spent most of his career in the shadow of other players. At South Carolina he played in the shadow of Melvin Ingram and Jadeveon Clowney, and at Detroit he was overshadowed by Ziggy Ansah, Ndomukong Suh, and Nick Fairley.

Taylor is a big defensive end at 6’7”, 266 pounds, and 36-inch arms to go with impressive athleticism.

Earlier in the off-season Ed speculated that the Giants might be interested in Taylor as a potential replacement should Jason Pierre-Paul leave via free agency.

Taylor had a promising 2015 campaign and was expected to build upon it in 2016. Instead he took a step back when Ansah was injured and he (Taylor) was forced to be “The Guy.” His last two seasons he tallied 63 tackles, 11.5 sacks, 27 hurries, two forced forced fumbles, and two passes defensed.

Taylor has exciting physical tools, and he presents a definite athletic upgrade over Kerry Wynn. The Giants know they played JPP and Olivier Vernon for far too many snaps in 2016, and Taylor could be a useful piece for their defensive line rotation.

It’s also being reported that the Giants are bringing in former Minnesota Vikings and San Francisco 49ers linebacker Gerald Hodges for a visit.

Hodges is another free agent we thought might be of interest to the Giants.

LB Gerald Hodges — If the Giants are still looking for linebacker help after not getting any in the draft, perhaps kicking the tires on this 26-year-old four-year veteran isn’t a bad idea. Started 12 games for the San Francisco 49ers last season. Pro Football Focus rated Hodges as the third-best linebacker available in free agency.

Hodges previously visited the Indianapolis Colts, New England Patriots, and Jacksonville Jaguars, and is visiting the Buffalo Bills on Monday.

At just 26, Hodges would give the Giants young, versatile depth at a thin position with some potential upside behind the Giants’ stout defensive line.