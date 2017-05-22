Giants to begin OTAs: Rookies, veterans can match up for first time

The New York Giants begin Phase Three of the offseason on Monday when they hold their first of 10 OTAs. This will mark the first time rookies mix with veteran players in anything approaching “live” football, as their will be segments of offense vs. defense, albeit in shorts with no contact allowed.

Here are the complete rules that govern OTAs.

Phase Three Rules

These are taken from the Collective Bargaining Agreement:

During Phase Three, all coaches shall be allowed on the field. No live contact is permitted. No one-on-one offense vs. defense drills are permitted (i.e., no offensive linemen vs. defensive linemen pass rush or pass protection drills, no wide receivers vs. defensive backs bump-and-run drills, and no one-on-one special teams drills involving both offense and defense are permitted). Special teams drills (e.g., kicking team vs. return team) are permitted, provided no live contact occurs. Team offense vs. team defense drills, including all drills listed in Appendix G to this Agreement, are permitted, provided no live contact occurs. Clubs may require players to wear helmets; no shells are permitted during Phase Three of the Club's offseason workout program or any minicamp.

OTA Schedule

May 22-23, May 25, May 30-31, June 2, June 5-6, June 8-9

Mandatory Minicamp: June 13-15

Media Access

Media will be allowed to watch three of the 10 OTAs, the first of those being this Thursday.