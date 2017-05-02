LeGarrette Blount rumors: Giants reportedly still in the mix

The New York Giants drafted running back Wayne Gallman in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft. On Monday, coach Ben McAdoo stated that second-year man Paul Perkins is the starter. Still, a report on Tuesday from Yahoo! Sports indicates that the Giants are one of two teams still in play for veteran running back LeGarrette Blount.

Yahoo reports that the Detroit Lions and the Giants “are squarely in play for Blount” with the draft having concluded.

There was a pre-draft report that the Giants and Blount had “mutual interest.” Does Gallman’s presence on the roster change that?

Apparently not.

The 6’1”, 245-pound Blount certainly fits the description of a power back and would appear to be a nice complement to Perkins. The 30-year-old seven-year veteran had the best, and busiest, season of his career in 2016. He carried the ball 299 times (second-most in the league) for 1,161 yards and a league-leading 18 touchdowns. He averaged 3.9 yards per carry.

Even having drafted Gallman, would you like to see the Giants sign Blount?