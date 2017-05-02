New York Giants news, 5/2: Damon Harrison makes NFLN Top 100 list

New York Giants defensive tackle Damon Harrison was voted No. 96 on the NFL Network list of the top 100 players of 2016, as voted by his peers. Players 100-81 were announced Monday night.

Harrison led all NFL defensive tackles with a career-high 86 tackles after signing with the Giants as a free agent. Harrison was named All-Pro. One player referred to Harrison as “a Giant wall with dreds.”

Eli Manning is at a crossroads, a 36-year-old quarterback coming off a so-so season, hearing unprecedented attacks on his integrity and facing his football mortality, with a 22-year-old rookie about to enter his orbit.

Davis Webb and Geno Smith share a deeper connection than their new relationship as Giants teammates.

