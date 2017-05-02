 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Post-draft depth chart: What the New York Giants look like today

Chart shows areas that could still be addressed

By Ed Valentine
NFL: Preseason-New York Giants at Buffalo Bills

What does the New York Giants depth chart look like after the 2017 NFL Draft? Well, we don’t really know because there is no official depth chart right now. Below, though, an educated guess at what the chart would look like.

A few things. Please don’t flip out because of where I placed the rookies, like I know some will because I have first-round pick Evan Engram No. 3 on the tight end depth chart. The Giants are not handing any rookies starting jobs. They will have to got on the field during OTAs, mini-camp, training camp and the preseason and earn their playing time. Putting a guy like Engram No. 3 is only because on Day 1 of practice that’s likely where he is. It’s no big deal, and doesn’t mean that’s where he will end up.

I also did not include any of the undrafted free agents who have been connected to the Giants. As of now, UDFA signings have not been officially announced by the team.

This is really just a good exercise that shows area the Giants still need to address, such as finding a veteran swing tackle and perhaps adding a veteran cornerback for depth.

Giants Post-Draft Depth Chart

Position Starter Second Team Third Team Other
Position Starter Second Team Third Team Other
Quarterback Eli Manning Josh Johnson Davis Webb
Geno Smith
Running Back Paul Perkins Shane Vereen Orleans Darkwa Jacob Huesman
Wayne Gallman Daryl Virgies
Shaun Draughn
Tight End Will Tye Jerell Adams Evan Engram
Rhett Ellison Matt LaCosse
Wide Receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Roger Lewis Darius Powe
Sterling Shepard Tavares King Kevin Norwood
Brandon Marshall Dwayne Harris
Offensive Tackle Ereck Flowers Adam Bisnowaty Michael Bowie
Bobby Hart D.J. Fluker Martin Wallace
Offensive Guard Justin Pugh Brett Jones Adam Gettis Jon Halapio
John Jerry D.J. Fluker
Center Weston Richburg Brett Jones Khaled Holmes
Defensive Tackle Damon Harrison Jay Bromley Dalvin Tomlinson
Robert Thomas
Defensive End Olivier Vernon Kerry Wynn Owamagbe Odighizuwa Stansly Maponga
Jason Pierre-Paul Romeo Okwara Avery Moss
Ishaq Williams
Jordan Williams
Linebacker Jonathan Casillas J.T. Thomas Curtis Grant
Devon Kennard Mark Herzlich Eric Pinkins
Keenan Robinson B.J. Goodson Deontae Skinner
Cornerback Janoris Jenkins Valentino Blake Michael Hunter
Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie Donte Deayon
Eli Apple
Safety Landon Collins Nat Berhe Rahim Moore
Andrew Adams Darian Thompson Mykkele Thompson Ryan Murphy

