Post-draft depth chart: What the New York Giants look like today

What does the New York Giants depth chart look like after the 2017 NFL Draft? Well, we don’t really know because there is no official depth chart right now. Below, though, an educated guess at what the chart would look like.

A few things. Please don’t flip out because of where I placed the rookies, like I know some will because I have first-round pick Evan Engram No. 3 on the tight end depth chart. The Giants are not handing any rookies starting jobs. They will have to got on the field during OTAs, mini-camp, training camp and the preseason and earn their playing time. Putting a guy like Engram No. 3 is only because on Day 1 of practice that’s likely where he is. It’s no big deal, and doesn’t mean that’s where he will end up.

I also did not include any of the undrafted free agents who have been connected to the Giants. As of now, UDFA signings have not been officially announced by the team.

This is really just a good exercise that shows area the Giants still need to address, such as finding a veteran swing tackle and perhaps adding a veteran cornerback for depth.