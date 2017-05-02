Post-draft depth chart: What the New York Giants look like today

What does the New York Giants depth chart look like after the 2017 NFL Draft? Well, we don’t really know because there is no official depth chart right now. Below, though, an educated guess at what the chart would look like.
A few things. Please don’t flip out because of where I placed the rookies, like I know some will because I have first-round pick Evan Engram No. 3 on the tight end depth chart. The Giants are not handing any rookies starting jobs. They will have to got on the field during OTAs, mini-camp, training camp and the preseason and earn their playing time. Putting a guy like Engram No. 3 is only because on Day 1 of practice that’s likely where he is. It’s no big deal, and doesn’t mean that’s where he will end up.
I also did not include any of the undrafted free agents who have been connected to the Giants. As of now, UDFA signings have not been officially announced by the team.
This is really just a good exercise that shows area the Giants still need to address, such as finding a veteran swing tackle and perhaps adding a veteran cornerback for depth.
Giants Post-Draft Depth Chart
|Position
|Starter
|Second Team
|Third Team
|Other
|Position
|Starter
|Second Team
|Third Team
|Other
|Quarterback
|Eli Manning
|Josh Johnson
|Davis Webb
|Geno Smith
|Running Back
|Paul Perkins
|Shane Vereen
|Orleans Darkwa
|Jacob Huesman
|Wayne Gallman
|Daryl Virgies
|Shaun Draughn
|Tight End
|Will Tye
|Jerell Adams
|Evan Engram
|Rhett Ellison
|Matt LaCosse
|Wide Receiver
|Odell Beckham Jr.
|Roger Lewis
|Darius Powe
|Sterling Shepard
|Tavares King
|Kevin Norwood
|Brandon Marshall
|Dwayne Harris
|Offensive Tackle
|Ereck Flowers
|Adam Bisnowaty
|Michael Bowie
|Bobby Hart
|D.J. Fluker
|Martin Wallace
|Offensive Guard
|Justin Pugh
|Brett Jones
|Adam Gettis
|Jon Halapio
|John Jerry
|D.J. Fluker
|Center
|Weston Richburg
|Brett Jones
|Khaled Holmes
|Defensive Tackle
|Damon Harrison
|Jay Bromley
|Dalvin Tomlinson
|Robert Thomas
|Defensive End
|Olivier Vernon
|Kerry Wynn
|Owamagbe Odighizuwa
|Stansly Maponga
|Jason Pierre-Paul
|Romeo Okwara
|Avery Moss
|Ishaq Williams
|Jordan Williams
|Linebacker
|Jonathan Casillas
|J.T. Thomas
|Curtis Grant
|Devon Kennard
|Mark Herzlich
|Eric Pinkins
|Keenan Robinson
|B.J. Goodson
|Deontae Skinner
|Cornerback
|Janoris Jenkins
|Valentino Blake
|Michael Hunter
|Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie
|Donte Deayon
|Eli Apple
|Safety
|Landon Collins
|Nat Berhe
|Rahim Moore
|Andrew Adams
|Darian Thompson
|Mykkele Thompson
|Ryan Murphy
