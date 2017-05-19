New York Giants sign Adam Bisnowaty

The New York Giants have announced that they have signed their sixth round pick, offensive tackle Adam Bisnowaty out of Pittsburgh.

Bisnowaty signed a four-year contract worth an estimated $2.54 million, with a $146,000 signing bonus. This signing leaves just two draftees unsigned, first rounder tight end Evan Engram and fourth round running back Wayne Gallman.

A left tackle for the Pittsburgh Panthers, Bisnowaty opened his NFL career by playing right tackle in the Giants’ rookie mini-camp. He will certainly be a part of the competition with D.J. Fluker and Bobby Hart for the right tackle job, but Bisnowaty has been compared to former Giant David Diehl for his toughness and ability to play a variety of positions on the offensive line.

The Giants traded their sixth and seventh round picks with the Tennessee Titans move up from 207th overall to 200th overall to select Bisnowaty.

This is the second time in three years that the Giants have traded up with the Tennessee Titans, the first being their shocking trade up to the top of the 2nd round of the 2015 draft for Landon Collins.

The Giants can only hope this trade works out half as well as that one has.