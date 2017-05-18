NFL Front Office Power Rankings: Giants in at No. 7

The New York Giants had a quiet, yet productive off-season, to fill the team’s needs for the upcoming season. Sean Wagner-McGough of CBS Sports put together power rankings for all the front offices in the NFL and the Giants fared well, coming in at No. 7.

Wagner-McGough writes that he was not surprised that Big Blue was quiet in free-agency, considering how busy the team was last year at this time. He acknowledged that acquiring Brandon Marshall for as cheap as the Giants did was an intelligent move. It will not put pressure on Marshall to be the No. 1 receiver, as he will benefit from playing with Odell Beckham Jr. on the other side. He noted that the offense will be very difficult to stop in the red zone next season.

He then talked about what the Giants did in the NFL Draft. The Giants drafted Evan Engram out of Ole Miss to give Eli Manning another red zone threat to go along with the elite receiving core. The team made their defense even better, drafting Dalvin Tomlinson, a defensive tackle out of Alabama. The other great pick that Wagner-McGough notes is the drafting the future at quarterback with Davis Webb in the third round. Webb was considered a first round pick by some executives.