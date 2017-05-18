NFL news, notes: What other SB Nation writers are saying

Let’s take some time today to go Touring the Nation to find out what some of the other fine football writers around the SB Nation network are writing about.

Three Significant Offseason Losses For The Dallas Cowboys Going Into The 2017 Season - Blogging The Boys

Which three former Cowboys will Dallas miss the most?

Colts’ hiring of Chris Ballard listed as one of the best moves of the NFL offseason - Stampede Blue

The Indianapolis Colts have been busy.

They made a ton of free agent signings, a few re-signings, and had eight draft picks - while also making a few moves to their personnel staff as well. In...

The Untouchables: Which Bears are indispensable? - Windy City Gridiron

For a team that hasn’t made the playoffs in six seasons, which current Bears are a part of the next contender?

Von Miller is best pass rusher of this generation per Pro Football Focus - Mile High Report

Lawrence Taylor. Derrick Thomas. Von Miller. These are outside linebacker names that will, in a few years, become synonymous for greatness.

Bears are quickly becoming the NFL’s biggest punchline - SBNation.com

What if we told you there’s an NFL team coming off a three-win season, and they’re going into 2017 with a mess of a quarterback situation? And the general manager and head coach don’t seem to be on the same page? And their splashy move on draft day made them a laughingstock? Up until this year, we might have been describing the Cleveland Browns. But now we’re talking about the Chicago Bears.

Seahawks’ window hasn’t closed ... yet - SBNation.com

The Seahawks have the talent to make another playoff run, but Pete Carroll and John Schneider have some tough decisions to make about the team’s future.

The Buccaneers got three of the steals of the 2017 NFL draft - Bucs Nation

NFL evaluators love what the Bucs did in this draft.

Christian Hackenberg: “There’s a Different Level of Confidence” - Gang Green Nation

Andy Vasquez caught up with Jets quarterback Christian Hackenberg at David Harris’ charity golf outing yesterday. The second year player indicated he is getting comfortable with his surroundings in...

Blake Bortles looks improved in May, which shouldn't be the story - Big Cat Country

Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone praised how improved Blake Bortles has looked throwing the ball in May, which is what we should expect to hear.

The Dallas Cowboys Are At The Intersection Of Youth And Stability - Blogging The Boys

Somehow, they have become very stable while making huge changes to the roster.

Mike Brown details commitment to winning a Super Bowl; but how close are the Bengals? - Cincy Jungle

The Bengals have never won a Super Bowl, but they might be closer than you think in 2017.

Matt Ryan has always been better than Joe Flacco - The Falcoholic