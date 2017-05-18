New York Giants news, 5/18: Did Giants have worst offseason in NFC East?

Did the New York Giants really have the worst offseason of any team in the NFC East? If you believe Bill Barnwell of ESPN, they did. In assessing the offseasons of each team in the division, the C- grade Barnwell gave the Giants is the lowest of any NFC East team.

Barnwell gave the Dallas Cowboys a C+, the Philadelphia Eagles a B- and the Washington Redskins a C.

Here is part of what Barnwell said about the Giants:

What went right They added weapons for Eli Manning. There were too many moments last season when the Giants were Odell Beckham-or-bust on offense. Some of that could be attributed to a dismal running game, but the Giants needed to upgrade on Victor Cruz and Will Tye in their starting lineup. They pulled off both additions. What went wrong They failed to address a dismal offensive line. For the second season in a row, the Giants' offense was rendered irrelevant at times by a porous offensive line. Inexplicably, for the second year in a row, Reese did close to nothing to address the issue.

Personally, I think Barnwell’s grade on the Giants’ offseason is harsh. The glaring issue, of course, is that no obvious upgrade was brought in at one of the tackle spots. That aside, GM Jerry Reese added some good pieces to the offense and managed to keep the defense together.

