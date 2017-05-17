LeGarrette Blount won’t be a Giant, will be an Eagle

Free agent running back LeGarrette Blount has found a home, and it won’t be in East Rutherford with the New York Giants. It will, however, be in the NFC East as Blount has reportedly agreed to a contract with the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Giants had been rumored to be interested in Blount for several weeks, and NFL.com is reporting that the Giants did have an offer on the table for the 30-year-old, who had the best season of his career in 2016 with the New England Patriots. Blount’s deal in Philly is reportedly for one year witha max value of $2.8 million.

The Giants, thus, will go with what they have in the backfield. Second-year man Paul Perkins will be the starter, with veteran Shane Vereen likely assuming third down and pass-catching responsibilities. Fourth-round pick Wayne Gallman and veterans Orleans Darkwa and Shaun Draughn will compete for snaps as the third running back in the rotation, perhaps handling short yardage and goal line duties.