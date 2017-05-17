Landon Collins appears on “Big Blue Chat,” more headlines

New York Giants safety Landon Collins drops by the latest Big Blue Chat podcast to talk about his upcoming charity softball game, his teammates on defense, the upcoming season and much more.

Co-host Pat Traina (Inside Football) and yours truly also discuss the recently concluded rookie mini-camp and preview OTAs, which begin on Monday.

Collins’ softball game will be held Friday, June 2 at Pumona Park in Palisades, N.Y. The game will benefit the Tom Coughlin Jay Fund, and dozens of current and former Giants will be playing, and signing autographs. Go to LandonCollinsgame.com to purchase tickets.

