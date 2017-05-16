Football Outsiders: Giants will only win eight games

The New York Giants impressed last season, finishing 11-5 and making the playoffs. With the NFL Draft behind us, Aaron Schatz of Football Outsiders put together a post-draft projection for every NFL team.

Schatz had the Giants putting together a slightly worse record than last season, finishing 8-8. The 8-8 record has the Giants finishing in second place in the NFC East and ninth in the NFC, thus missing the playoffs. He went on to say that the NFC East is the strongest division in football. The Dallas Cowboys finish in first place in the NFC East at 10-6, according to the projection.

Schatz notes that playing in the NFC East will hurt every team in the division. They will fall victim of beating up on each other throughout the regular season. The NFC East also drew a tough matchup, having to face the two West divisions, which are stacked with some of the NFL’s best defenses.

Lastly, he noted that the Giants should be better on offense next season but could fall victim to a regression on the defensive side of the ball. The Giants currently have the fourth-most difficult schedule for the 2017 season.

[EDITOR’S NOTE: Kevin Haswell is a new contributor to Big Blue View.]