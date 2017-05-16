New York Giants news, 5/16: Aldrick Rosas’ competition, more

Good morning, New York Giants fans! Let’s check your Tuesday morning headlines.

Aldrick Rosas has never kicked in a real NFL game, but right now he is the only placekicker the Giants have. Rosas knows, though, that he is competing with every kicker in the league who might currently be available, or might eventually be available.

“The way I look at it is there are no free spots in the NFL. There are no free positions," he said. "Every day they are looking at me. Every day I'm looking to improve and just gradually build, get to know the system better and my coaches. ... I know that at any moment, I can be gone, or they can bring anyone else to compete against me if they're not happy with what I can do."

Can sixth-round pick Adam Bisnowaty carve out a role on the offensive line? He told Giants.com he will play anywhere on the line he is asked.

“Wherever my name is at, I'll play and I'm excited just to be out on the field,” Bisnowaty said. “I also played a little bit of guard in college, so I'm comfortable playing either position, either side. Either way, I'll be out there and play as hard as I can.”

Evan Engram, Davis Webb and Wayne Gallman will represent the Giants at the NFLPA Rookie Premiere.

Finally ...

This is not a Giants story, but it is one that every NFL fan — and player — should be aware. It appears that helmet technology is about to take a leap forward.

Patrick Mahomes, first-round pick of the Kansas City Chiefs, was reportedly robbed at gunpoint.

Orlando Franklin, who has starting experience at right tackle and left guard, has been released by the Los Angeles Chargers.

Former Giant defensive tackle Louis Nix has been released by the Jacksonville Jaguars.