90-man roster: Does UDFA CB DaShaun Amos have a chance?

Having lost Coty Sensabaugh, Trevin Wade and Leon Hall since last season, replacing them to this point with only Valentino Blake, the New York Giants appear to have openings for reserve cornerbacks. Could undrafted free agent DaShaun Amos fill one? Let’s learn more about Amos as we continue player-by-player profiles of the 90-man roster the Giants will bring to training camp.

2016 Season in Review

Truthfully, information about Amos is pretty scarce. Here is what the Giants wrote in a release announcing UDFA signings:

Amos appeared in 49 games over four seasons at East Carolina … Recorded 116 total tackles, 5.5 TFL, 11 passes defensed, two fumble recoveries, two sacks and one interception that he returned 100 yards for a touchdown.

His East Carolina bio says he recorded 51 tackles in 2016 and was a team captain.

Amos (5-foot11½, 185 pounds), ran a 4.49 40-yard dash at the East Carolina Pro Day. He also had a 32-inch vertical, a 9-8 broad jump, a 4.09-second short shuttle, and a 7.03-second three-cone. He also added 18 bench lifts.

2017 Season Outlook

Back to our original question -- can Amos provide the Giants with some cornerback depth? Based off the information we have there is really no way to know. Cornerback Michael Hunter came from UDFA obscurity to play in a couple of games for the Giants a season ago, and Andrew Adams ended up starting 13 games at safety as a UDFA, so anything is possible.