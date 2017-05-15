Roster moves: Giants sign “fastest man in college football”

The New York Giants have made another post-rookie mini-camp roster move, signing undrafted free agent wide receiver Kevin Snead and waiving offensive lineman Martin Wallace.

Snead is a track All-American from Carson-Newman. He ran an official 4.28 40-yard dash at a Regional Combine, and reportedly ran a hand-timed 4.22. He has reportedly been called the “fastest man in college football.”

NFL.com says:

Possesses legitimate world-class speed that could make him the fastest man in the league the day he sets foot in an NFL camp. ... Could get looks as both wide receiver and cornerback by teams. ... Has barely played football. ... Snead's ability to run exceptionally fast in a straight line is unquestioned, but his ability to pick up a position and become a legitimate talent who can play on the next level is. ... He will find his way into a camp and have a chance to prove whether he deserves an extended look in the sport.

Snead is 6-foot, 190 pounds. In addition to playing wide receiver, Snead has played defensive back and returned kicks.